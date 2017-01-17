A French Air Force firefighter receives a standard medical examination immediately after competing in a firefighting confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 17, 2017. All participants were required to have their blood pressure and pulse checked after completing the course. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 02:38 Photo ID: 3103946 VIRIN: 170117-Z-CO490-120 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.21 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.