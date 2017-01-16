Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS

A 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter smashes a wooden pallet during a timed firefighter confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 16, 2016. Wearing up to 75 pounds of equipment, participants completed nine stages during the course including a ladder climb, hose drag, sled pull, hose throw, equipment carry, forcible entry, hotel pack, equipment hoisting and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

