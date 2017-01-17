A French Air Force firefighter celebrates with U.S. Air Force firefighters after completing a firefighting confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 17, 2017. 6 members of the FAF participated in the event. During the course, U.S. and French personnel supported each participant as they progressed through the obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 02:38
|Photo ID:
|3103947
|VIRIN:
|170117-Z-CO490-224
|Resolution:
|4733x3150
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS
LEAVE A COMMENT