Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS

A French Air Force firefighter celebrates with U.S. Air Force firefighters after completing a firefighting confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 17, 2017. 6 members of the FAF participated in the event. During the course, U.S. and French personnel supported each participant as they progressed through the obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

