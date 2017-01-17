Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS

A French Air Force firefighter drags a fire hose during a timed competition at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 17, 2017. The 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron hosted the event with the intentions of sharpening basic firefighting skills needed during fire and rescue operations. FAF firefighters were invited to continue the developing relationship between the partnered Coalition nations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

