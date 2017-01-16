(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS [Image 2 of 17]

    Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter climbs a ladder during a timed firefighter confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 16, 2016. Fellow firefighters of the 380 ECES supported each member as they progressed through each obstacle. Participants completed nine stages during the course including a ladder climb, hose drag, sled pull, hose throw, equipment carry, forcible entry, hotel pack, equipment hoisting and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 02:38
    Photo ID: 3103966
    VIRIN: 170116-F-CO490-740
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Fire Fighters
    Mosul
    Coalition
    Training Course
    AFCENT
    Competition
    Iraq
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    French Air Force
    Liberation
    380 AEW
    Timed
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Defend the Region
    Deliver Airpower
    Develop Relationships
    Fire Fighting Skills

