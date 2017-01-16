A 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter climbs a ladder during a timed firefighter confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 16, 2016. Fellow firefighters of the 380 ECES supported each member as they progressed through each obstacle. Participants completed nine stages during the course including a ladder climb, hose drag, sled pull, hose throw, equipment carry, forcible entry, hotel pack, equipment hoisting and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 02:38 Photo ID: 3103966 VIRIN: 170116-F-CO490-740 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 7.31 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.