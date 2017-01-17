(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battle for Razish [Image 3 of 9]

    Battle for Razish

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Austin Anyzeski 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment provides cover for his squad in the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s assault on the city of Razish, during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 19:10
    Photo ID: 3102469
    VIRIN: 170117-A-UJ561-003
    Resolution: 2769x1805
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle for Razish [Image 1 of 9], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    fort irwin
    ntc
    11acr
    army
    opfor

