Battle for Razish

FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment provides cover for his squad in the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s assault on the city of Razish, during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

