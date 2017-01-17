Battle for Razish

FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment prepares to defend the objective against the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s troops as they assault the city of Razish in the National Training Center during Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)

