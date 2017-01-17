FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldiers from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment defend a building during the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s initial assault on the city of Razish during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 19:10 Photo ID: 3102467 VIRIN: 170117-A-UJ561-002 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 3.87 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle for Razish [Image 1 of 9], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.