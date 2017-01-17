Battle for Razish

FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment scans the streets for advancing troops from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

