FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment scans the streets for advancing troops from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 19:10
|Photo ID:
|3102464
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-UJ561-001
|Resolution:
|2751x1816
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle for Razish [Image 1 of 9], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
