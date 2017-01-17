Battle for Razish

FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier assigned to Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, provides suppressing fire against elements of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska as they penetrate the perimeter of the city of Razish in the National Training Center, during Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)

