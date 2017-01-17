Battle for Razish

FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A leader assigned to Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, communicates the enemy situation to higher headquarters during the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division assault on the National Training Center city of Razish, during Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)

