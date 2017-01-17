FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment suppresses the advancing units from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during their assault on the city Razish during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 19:10
|Photo ID:
|3102470
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-UJ561-004
|Resolution:
|2789x1792
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle for Razish [Image 1 of 9], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
