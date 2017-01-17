FORT IRWIN, CALIF. – A Soldier assigned to Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, defends the objective against the aggressing 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska during National Training Center Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 19:10
|Photo ID:
|3102455
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-DZ345-001
|Resolution:
|2668x1874
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle for Razish [Image 1 of 9], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT