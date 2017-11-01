Retiring U.S. Navy Captain's flag is flown aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

170112-N-XT039-072 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 12, 2017) Quartermaster 1st Class Matthew Lenerville, from Richardton, N.D., ceremoniously raises an American flag on the main masthead of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in honor of a U.S. Navy Captain’s retirement. The ceremony is performed at the request of the retiree. The retiree mails the flag to the ship and a flag certificate, signed by the ship’s commanding officer, is sent to the retiree when the flag is returned. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

