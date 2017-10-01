170109-N-AD499-026 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 10, 2017) Lt. Michael Feroli conducts walk through medical training on a casualty victim during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is moored and homeported at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Galbraith/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170110-N-AD499-026 [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.