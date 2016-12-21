Western Pacific Deployment 2016

161220-N-TL304-003 KRAU KOL, Cambodia (Dec. 20, 2016) Builder 1st Class Devin Trussell, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, creates a water catchment container by laying brick in a restroom located in Krau Kol maternity ward. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed Western Pacific NMCB ready to support Major combat operations and humanitarian assistance/ disaster relief operations and to provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 12 detachment sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Constructionman Emily Manley/Released)

