161220-N-TL304-003 KRAU KOL, Cambodia (Dec. 20, 2016) Builder 1st Class Devin Trussell, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, creates a water catchment container by laying brick in a restroom located in Krau Kol maternity ward. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed Western Pacific NMCB ready to support Major combat operations and humanitarian assistance/ disaster relief operations and to provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 12 detachment sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Constructionman Emily Manley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3097019
|VIRIN:
|161220-N-TL304-007
|Resolution:
|2048x1338
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|KRAUL KOL, KH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Western Pacific Deployment 2016 [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
