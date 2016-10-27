NMCB 11 Deployment 2016

DOUALA, Cameroon (Jan. 5, 2017) Steelworker 3rd Class Emelda Owusu uses drywall trowels to mud the seams on the gypsum board ceiling on the Multipurpose Building project. This project is in support of exercise series Unified Focus and AFRICOM's theater security cooperation objectives. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth Poplin/Released)

