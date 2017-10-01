(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On American Soil: SPMAGTF-CR-AF returns home [Image 8 of 128]

    On American Soil: SPMAGTF-CR-AF returns home

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    Sgt. Brent Lefever drops his bags to embraces a loved one during a homecoming at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2017. Lefever is returning from a nine-month deployment with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa; a rotation in place to protect U.S. personnel, property and interests in Europe and Africa. Lefever is a field radio operator with Combat Logistic Battalion 2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 00:26
    Photo ID: 3097010
    VIRIN: 170110-M-GJ704-211
    Resolution: 1931x2897
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On American Soil: SPMAGTF-CR-AF returns home [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Retiring U.S. Navy Captain's flag is flown aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    170111-N-TV230-057
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170111-N-JI086-017
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17
    170110-N-KP948-067
    On American Soil: SPMAGTF-CR-AF returns home
    170112-N-OB360-001
    170110-N-RX668-124
    170111-N-ZO915-001
    170110-N-WV703-154
    170110-N-AD499-026
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    Retiring U.S. Navy Captain's flag is flown aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    170111-N-WV703-067
    NMCB 11 Deployment 2016
    COMPTUEX
    170110-N-WV703-057
    170111-N-OS569-039
    170111-N-CS953-079
    Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    170111-N-KP948-143
    Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17
    170109-N-AD499-029
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    170110-N-CS953-006
    Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest
    170110-N-KP948-164
    Athlete of the year award ceremony
    Retiring U.S. Navy Captain's flag is flown aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Marine Corps Reserve Centennial Exhibit Unveiled at Pentagon
    U.S. Navy Synthetically Recreates Biomaterial to Assist Military Personnel
    170111-N-CR843-039
    U.S. Navy Synthetically Recreates Biomaterial to Assist Military Personnel
    170111-N-EN247-028
    170111-N-CR843-033
    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    170110-N-RX668-088
    170110-N-KP948-084
    170110-N-II672-371
    170110-N-CS953-029
    170111-N-TV230-187
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    170110-N-WV703-141
    170111-N-KP948-091
    170110-N-WV703-101
    170110-N-IR859-001
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    170111-N-CS953-077
    170111-N-KP948-161
    170111-N-KP948-163
    170111-N-CL765-012
    170110-N-QF605-059
    170111-N-CL765-007
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    NMCB 11 Deployment 2016
    170110-N-KP948-097
    Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17
    170111-N-TV230-104
    170111-N-KP948-164
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    Athlete of the year award ceremony
    170110-N-WV703-183
    170111-N-PY786-019
    170110-N-QF605-063
    170111-N-TC437-121
    Retiring U.S. Navy Captain's flag is flown aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Retiring U.S. Navy Captain's flag is flown aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    170111-N-WV703-047
    Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest
    170111-N-LP168-001
    170111-N-CR843-043
    170111-N-CS953-082
    Retiring U.S. Navy Captain's flag is flown aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    170111-N-JI086-024
    170111-N-CS953-086
    170111-N-AV754-055
    170110-N-CS953-030
    Marines experience a mochi-making ceremony in Uruma City
    170111-N-OS569-024
    170111-N-TV230-002
    Athlete of the year award ceremony
    170111-N-CR843-023
    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170111-N-WV703-088
    170112-N-OB360-002
    170111-N-TC437-083
    170111-N-TC437-134
    170111-N-OS569-015
    Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17
    170111-N-CR843-012
    170111-N-CL765-017
    170111-N-KP948-135
    170111-N-TV230-123
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    170111-N-KP948-066
    170110-N-RX668-113
    170110-N-XT779-005
    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    Snow on the flightdeck
    170111-N-KP948-159
    170110-N-RX668-060
    170111-N-JI086-063
    170111-N-CR843-027
    Snow on the flightdeck
    170110-N-QF605-161
    170111-N-TV230-140
    170111-N-TV230-174
    170111-N-KP948-092
    170111-N-JI086-007
    170111-N-PY786-009
    170111-N-KP948-089
    170111-N-AV754-053
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    Snow on the flightdeck
    170111-N-OS569-034
    2017 RS Fort Lauderdale and RS Orlando Educators Workshop
    170110-N-QF605-031
    Marine Corps Reserve Centennial Exhibit Unveiled at Pentagon
    USS Bataan at Sunrise
    170110-N-QF605-039
    170111-N-JI086-052
    170111-N-AV754-054

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Homecoming
    2nd MLG
    Europe
    Combat Logistics Battalion 2
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    2nd Marine Logistics Groups

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT