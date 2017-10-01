Sgt. Brent Lefever drops his bags to embraces a loved one during a homecoming at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2017. Lefever is returning from a nine-month deployment with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa; a rotation in place to protect U.S. personnel, property and interests in Europe and Africa. Lefever is a field radio operator with Combat Logistic Battalion 2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 00:26
|Photo ID:
|3097010
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-GJ704-211
|Resolution:
|1931x2897
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On American Soil: SPMAGTF-CR-AF returns home [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT