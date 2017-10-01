Sgt. Brent Lefever drops his bags to embraces a loved one during a homecoming at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2017. Lefever is returning from a nine-month deployment with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa; a rotation in place to protect U.S. personnel, property and interests in Europe and Africa. Lefever is a field radio operator with Combat Logistic Battalion 2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 00:26 Photo ID: 3097010 VIRIN: 170110-M-GJ704-211 Resolution: 1931x2897 Size: 2.59 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On American Soil: SPMAGTF-CR-AF returns home [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.