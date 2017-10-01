170110-N-RX668-124

NEWPORT, R.I.

(Jan. 10, 2017)

Mary Raum, professor in U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) National Security Affairs department speaks about women, peace and security to more than 100 spouses and significant others of NWC staff, faculty, and students. The lecture was the first of 11 scheduled lectures, in a series titled “Issues in National Security” held at NWC in Newport, Rhode Island. “Spouses wanted to get a better look at the issues and topics being taught at the school,” said Army Col. Chris Kidd, NWC faculty member who is organizing the lectures. “This series is a great way for spouses to have a more active look at what Naval War College is all about.”

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 00:26 Photo ID: 3097004 VIRIN: 170110-N-RX668-124 Resolution: 2100x1128 Size: 1.32 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170110-N-RX668-124 [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.