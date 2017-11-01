170111-N-TV230-057 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 11 2017) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Ryann Galbraith mixes together an epoxy compound aboard of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is moored and homeported at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bill M. Sanders/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 00:28 Photo ID: 3097028 VIRIN: 170111-N-TV230-057 Resolution: 4642x6955 Size: 797.08 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170111-N-TV230-057 [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.