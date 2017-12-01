170112-N-OB360-001 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 12, 2017) Command Master Chief James Osborne, Command Master Chief / Command Senior Chief detailer, Navy Personnel Command, from Charlotte, N.C., briefs Sailors on personnel issues during an all hands call at the Atsugi Convention Center. The visit was part of a multi-stop tour through Japan to discuss Sailor 2025, the Navy’s program to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ben Farone/Released)
This work, 170112-N-OB360-001 [Image 1 of 128], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
