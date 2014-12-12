(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Geekonomicon 2014 [Image 3 of 22]

    Geekonomicon 2014

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2014

    Photo by Maj. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Jeff Stack, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron dropsonde operator, briefs actors Jack Stauffer, Battlestar Galactica, Vic Mignogna, an anama voice actor, and Gigi Edgley, Farscape, about the Hurricane Hunter mission and WC-130J. The actors stopped by the wing for an aircraft tour before making their guest appearances at the Geek-O-Nomicon convention at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Dec. 12-14, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2014
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:31
    Photo ID: 3088971
    VIRIN: 141212-F-IL418-020
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Geekonomicon 2014 [Image 1 of 22], by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    403rd reservist firefighters stay prepared, ready
    403rd reservist firefighters stay prepared, ready
    Geekonomicon 2014
    403rd Wing hosts Reserve officers for development course
    Donations givin to Children's Home
    Donations givin to Children's Home
    403rd APS Rolls up operations in St. Croix
    Metal masters
    Metal masters
    Patching up the C-130J
    C-130J liquid Oxygen refill
    Santa delivers joy to 403rd Wing children
    Airman Files -- Senior Airman Melanie Turner
    Airmen provide medical services to members during the UTA.
    403rd Maintenance repairs propeller
    403rd Aerospace Ground Equipment troops tending the ground fight
    403rd Communications Flight inventory equipment
    Ta assumes commander of 403rd CF
    Flight surgeon conducts exam
    WIT training
    403rd OSS trains, equips
    403rd OSS trains, equips

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT