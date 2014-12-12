Geekonomicon 2014

Master Sgt. Jeff Stack, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron dropsonde operator, briefs actors Jack Stauffer, Battlestar Galactica, Vic Mignogna, an anama voice actor, and Gigi Edgley, Farscape, about the Hurricane Hunter mission and WC-130J. The actors stopped by the wing for an aircraft tour before making their guest appearances at the Geek-O-Nomicon convention at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Dec. 12-14, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

