Master Sgt. Jeff Stack, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron dropsonde operator, briefs actors Jack Stauffer, Battlestar Galactica, Vic Mignogna, an anama voice actor, and Gigi Edgley, Farscape, about the Hurricane Hunter mission and WC-130J. The actors stopped by the wing for an aircraft tour before making their guest appearances at the Geek-O-Nomicon convention at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Dec. 12-14, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 16:31
|Photo ID:
|3088971
|VIRIN:
|141212-F-IL418-020
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Geekonomicon 2014 [Image 1 of 22], by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
