Donations givin to Children's Home

Personnel at the Queen Louise Children's Home in St. Croix, VI unload the more than 50 boxes of donations provided by individual members of the 403rd Wing, Dec. 11. This is the seventh year members have gathered donations to donate to the children at this home for Christmas time. (U.S. Air Force Photo by: Senior Airman Nicholas Monteleone)

