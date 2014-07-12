Air Force Reserve firefighters with the 403rd Civil Engineering Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, douse a fire during an annual structural fire exercise at the Gulfport International Airport Dec. 7, 2014 during the 403rd Wing Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 16:31
|Photo ID:
|3088976
|VIRIN:
|141207-F-YX711-002
|Resolution:
|2560x1696
|Size:
|833.49 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd reservist firefighters stay prepared, ready [Image 1 of 22], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
403rd reservist firefighters stay prepared, ready
LEAVE A COMMENT