403rd reservist firefighters stay prepared, ready

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 12.07.2014 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Air Force Reserve firefighters with the 403rd Civil Engineering Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, douse a fire during an annual structural fire exercise at the Gulfport International Airport Dec. 7, 2014 during the 403rd Wing Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar)