Senior Airman Shelby McGee, a reservist and firefighter with the 403rd Civil Engineering Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, performs a hyrdraulic ventilation procedure to pull the smoke from the room during an annual structural fire exercise at the Gulfport International Airport Dec. 7, 2014 during the 403rd Wing Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 16:31
|Photo ID:
|3088974
|VIRIN:
|141207-F-YX711-001
|Resolution:
|2560x1696
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd reservist firefighters stay prepared, ready [Image 1 of 22], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
403rd reservist firefighters stay prepared, ready
