403rd APS Rolls up operations in St. Croix

Members of the 403rd Aerial Port Squadron prepare cargo to be flown back to Keesler AFB during the "Roll Out" in St. Croix, Virgin Islands Dec. 9. The "Hurricane Hunters" stage weather reconnaissance operations out of St. Croix during the hurricane season for storms in the Atlantic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Monteleone)

