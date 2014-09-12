Members of the 403rd Aerial Port Squadron prepare cargo to be flown back to Keesler AFB during the "Roll Out" in St. Croix, Virgin Islands Dec. 9. The "Hurricane Hunters" stage weather reconnaissance operations out of St. Croix during the hurricane season for storms in the Atlantic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 16:31
|Photo ID:
|3088958
|VIRIN:
|141209-F-UY948-002
|Resolution:
|4008x2662
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd APS Rolls up operations in St. Croix [Image 1 of 22], by SSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
