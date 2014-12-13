1st Lt. Brandon Dutton, a maintenance officer with the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, negotiates a low-crawl wire obstacle in a field exercise during the Junior Officer Leadership Development Course here. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 16:31
|Photo ID:
|3088961
|VIRIN:
|141213-F-IL418-001
|Resolution:
|1039x327
|Size:
|375.38 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing hosts Reserve officers for development course [Image 1 of 22], by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
403rd Wing hosts Reserve officers for development course
