Metal masters

Senior Airman Cody Jones, 403rd Fabrication Flight metals technologist, uses a cutting wheel to replace a front axel on an aerospace ground equipment decontamination kit December 6, 2014. Fabrication flight members build and repair various items and equipment for 403rd Wing shops at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

