(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Departs White House [Image 2 of 11]

    President Departs White House

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    WASHINGTON -Army Sgt. Ben Applebaum and Staff Sgt. Scott Friberg, White House TV photographers with the White House Communications Agency, document President Barrack Obama, and wife, Michelle Obama, as they depart the White House on their way to the presidential helicopter. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 14:09
    Photo ID: 3082345
    VIRIN: 160712-Z-DS155-064
    Resolution: 4040x2697
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Departs White House [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Logo
    President Departs White House
    Presidential Helicopter
    White House TV
    Air Force Promotion
    Army PT Test
    Navy Metal Grinding
    Steel Worker Portrait
    Navy Farewell
    Piping Ashore Ceremony
    Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Poster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    president
    Obama
    wave
    White House
    WHCA
    camera man

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT