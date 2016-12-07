WASHINGTON -The presidential helicopter lands on the South Lawn of the White house to pick up President Barrack Obama. The U.S. Army and Marines first began transporting the president by helicopter in 1957 during President Dwight D. Eishenhower’s second term. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 14:09
|Photo ID:
|3082342
|VIRIN:
|160712-Z-DS155-036
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presidential Helicopter [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
