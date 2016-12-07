WASHINGTON -The presidential helicopter lands on the South Lawn of the White house to pick up President Bar­rack Obama. The U.S. Army and Marines first began transporting the president by helicopter in 1957 during President Dwight D. Eishenhower’s second term. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

