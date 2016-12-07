(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidential Helicopter [Image 3 of 11]

    Presidential Helicopter

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    WASHINGTON -The presidential helicopter lands on the South Lawn of the White house to pick up President Bar­rack Obama. The U.S. Army and Marines first began transporting the president by helicopter in 1957 during President Dwight D. Eishenhower’s second term. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Helicopter [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

