Logo used for Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary coin, posters, and various materials during the year of celebration.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 14:10
|Photo ID:
|3082348
|VIRIN:
|160715-Z-DS155-002
|Resolution:
|625x625
|Size:
|264.08 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Logo [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT