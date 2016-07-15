(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Logo [Image 1 of 11]

    Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Logo

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Logo used for Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary coin, posters, and various materials during the year of celebration.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 14:10
    Photo ID: 3082348
    VIRIN: 160715-Z-DS155-002
    Resolution: 625x625
    Size: 264.08 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Logo [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    logo
    anniversary
    White House Food Service

