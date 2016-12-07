(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    White House TV [Image 4 of 11]

    White House TV

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    WASHINGTON -Staff Sgt. Scott Friberg and Sgt. Ben Ap­plebaum, White House TV photographers with the White House Communications Agency, walk up the driveway of the White House on their way to film the commander and chief’s departure on the presidential helicopter. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 14:09
    Photo ID: 3082339
    VIRIN: 160712-Z-DS155-014
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White House TV [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

