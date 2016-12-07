WASHINGTON -Staff Sgt. Scott Friberg and Sgt. Ben Applebaum, White House TV photographers with the White House Communications Agency, walk up the driveway of the White House on their way to film the commander and chief’s departure on the presidential helicopter. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 14:09
|Photo ID:
|3082339
|VIRIN:
|160712-Z-DS155-014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, White House TV [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
