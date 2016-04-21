Date Taken: 04.21.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 14:09 Photo ID: 3082335 VIRIN: 160421-Z-DS155-022 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.59 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army PT Test [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.