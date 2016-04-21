(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army PT Test [Image 6 of 11]

    Army PT Test

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA BOLLING, Washington -Sgt. First Class Michael Bently grades sit-ups during a physical fitness test. Active duty Soldiers are required to pass the test twice a year. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 14:09
    Photo ID: 3082335
    VIRIN: 160421-Z-DS155-022
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army PT Test [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

