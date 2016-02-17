JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA BOLLING, Washington -Steel Worker 1st Class Heather Christian grinds metal in the fabrication shop at the White House Communications Agency. The fabrication shop is responsible for building custom items such as the presidential podium for the use by the president and vice president. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 14:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Navy Metal Grinding [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
