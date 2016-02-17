(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Metal Grinding [Image 7 of 11]

    Navy Metal Grinding

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA BOLLING, Washington -Steel Worker 1st Class Heather Christian grinds metal in the fabrication shop at the White House Communi­cations Agency. The fabrication shop is responsible for building custom items such as the presidential podium for the use by the president and vice president. (Air Na­tional Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Metal Grinding [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Logo
    President Departs White House
    Presidential Helicopter
    White House TV
    Air Force Promotion
    Army PT Test
    Navy Metal Grinding
    Steel Worker Portrait
    Navy Farewell
    Piping Ashore Ceremony
    Presidential Food Service 65th Anniversary Poster

    fire
    female
    sparks
    welding
    metal
    grinding
    metal worker

