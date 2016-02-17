(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Steel Worker Portrait [Image 8 of 11]

    Steel Worker Portrait

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA BOLLING, Washington -Steel Worker 1st Class Heather Christian, assigned to the fabrication shop at the White House Commu­nications Agency, takes a break and poses for a por­trait during a busy day of work. The fabrication shop is responsible for custom building things such as the presidential podium for the use by the President and Vice President. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 14:09
    Photo ID: 3082331
    VIRIN: 160217-Z-DS155-007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Worker Portrait [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    builder
    portrait
    welder
    fabrication
    Navy
    Metal Worker

