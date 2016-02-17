Steel Worker Portrait

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA BOLLING, Washington -Steel Worker 1st Class Heather Christian, assigned to the fabrication shop at the White House Commu­nications Agency, takes a break and poses for a por­trait during a busy day of work. The fabrication shop is responsible for custom building things such as the presidential podium for the use by the President and Vice President. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

