    Air Force Promotion [Image 5 of 11]

    Air Force Promotion

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    WASHINGTON - Lt. Col. Jennifer Kimbrough, assigned to the White House Communications Agency, celebrates her promotion with family shortly after the ceremony that took place at the Air Force Memorial here. (Air Na­tional Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 14:09
    Photo ID: 3082336
    VIRIN: 160530-Z-DS155-030
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Promotion [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

