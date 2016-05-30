WASHINGTON - Lt. Col. Jennifer Kimbrough, assigned to the White House Communications Agency, celebrates her promotion with family shortly after the ceremony that took place at the Air Force Memorial here. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)
|05.30.2016
|12.31.2016 14:09
|3082336
|160530-Z-DS155-030
|6016x4016
|5.87 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Air Force Promotion [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
