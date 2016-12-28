Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

161228-N-WF272-078

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 28, 2016) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman David Gaona conducts preservation maintenance on an elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The ship is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

