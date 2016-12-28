(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 4 of 83]

    Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SASEBO, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161228-N-WF272-078
    SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 28, 2016) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman David Gaona conducts preservation maintenance on an elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The ship is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 00:12
    Photo ID: 3081083
    VIRIN: 161228-N-WF272-078
    Resolution: 3000x2043
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SASEBO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 83], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Graphic For Marine Minute
    161218-M-JH782-039
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    161208-M-SA496-256
    Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    161225-N-PM250-025
    161226-N-TR801-052
    Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    161227-N-JI086-228
    161228-N-NY430-003
    161227-N-KP948-059
    161225-N-PM250-028
    161227-N-KP948-051
    161208-M-SA496-306
    161225-N-PM250-008
    161228-N-NY430-005
    161225-N-WL222-007
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; Helo Raid
    161227-N-KP948-060
    Sustaining a legacy of service
    161225-N-LE543-003
    161228-N-NY430-002
    161227-N-CS953-009
    161227-N-KP948-073
    161227-N-KP948-065
    161218-M-JH782-016
    161226-N-TR801-253
    161225-N-LR795-042
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161227-N-CS953-003
    161225-N-LR795-047
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161227-N-KP948-066
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161226-N-TR801-192
    161224-N-DA693-024
    161208-M-SA496-300
    161227-N-KP948-050
    161227-N-IE397-008
    161227-N-HB733-074
    Makin Island Deployment
    161224-N-DA693-010
    161225-N-WL222-034
    Makin Island Deployment
    Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    161227-N-JI086-311
    161227-N-HB733-069
    CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf
    161228-N-NY430-001
    161227-N-CS953-012
    161219-M-JH782-097
    161226-N-TR801-001
    USS Makin Island Deployment
    Makin Island Deployment
    USS Makin Island Deployment
    161227-N-IE397-034
    161227-N-JI086-313
    161226-N-TR801-098
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; Helo Raid
    161224-N-DA693-022
    161227-N-JI086-300
    Brass Quintet Holiday Concert
    161227-N-CS953-007
    161227-N-JI086-344
    161227-N-HB733-120
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; Helo Raid
    161227-N-HB733-016
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; AAVs return to USS Comstock
    161227-N-IE397-022
    161228-N-NY430-004
    161225-N-PM250-010
    161226-N-TR801-065
    161227-N-JI086-270
    Makin Island Deployment
    161225-N-LR795-019
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; Helo Raid
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; Helo Raid
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; Helo Raid
    Makin Island Deployment
    Exercise Alligator Dagger; Helo Raid
    161225-N-WL222-044
    161227-N-CS953-023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    japan
    sasebo
    work
    Pacific
    sanding
    lhd 6
    sailors
    usn
    "uss bonhomme richard
    maintenance
    p"
    bhr
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    #WEAREBHR
    air refill

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT