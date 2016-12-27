161227-N-JI086-228 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2016) Ship's Serviceman Seaman Devonta Allen, from Yazoo City, Miss., gives Ship's Serviceman 3rd Class Tomas Vasquez, from Rio Hondo, Texas, a haircut aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Dec. 27, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 00:11 Photo ID: 3081065 VIRIN: 161227-N-JI086-228 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.05 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161227-N-JI086-228 [Image 1 of 83], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.