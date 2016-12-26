161226-N-TR801-052 NORFOLK (Dec. 26, 2016) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class, from Colon Michigan, helps arrange clothes for donation to people in need for the Hot Meals Warm Hearts Soup Kitchen at the Ohef Sholom Temple. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) volunteered at the temple. George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael E. Wiese)

