161228-N-NY430-003 (SASEBO, Japan)-The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief Petty Officer associations hold their annual holiday gift exchange aboard CFAS. The U.S. Navy chiefs gave a holiday wreath to their Japanese counterparts and were given a pair of kadomatsu, traditional Japanese New Year decorations. (U.S. Navy Photo by mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristopher S. Haley/ Released)

Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161228-N-NY430-003 [Image 1 of 83], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.