    161228-N-NY430-003 [Image 11 of 83]

    12.28.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161228-N-NY430-003 (SASEBO, Japan)-The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief Petty Officer associations hold their annual holiday gift exchange aboard CFAS. The U.S. Navy chiefs gave a holiday wreath to their Japanese counterparts and were given a pair of kadomatsu, traditional Japanese New Year decorations. (U.S. Navy Photo by mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristopher S. Haley/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 00:11
    Photo ID: 3081062
    VIRIN: 161228-N-NY430-003
    Resolution: 3383x2416
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161228-N-NY430-003 [Image 1 of 83], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

