USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 27, 2016) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Shannon Potter, from Jamestown, Pa., and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Devonte Wright perform strut servicing to a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Dusty Dogs of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Neo Greene III)
12.27.2016
12.30.2016
3081086
