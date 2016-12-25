161225-N-PM250-025 NORFOLK (Dec. 25, 2016) Sailors eat Christmas dinner aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julie Vujevich)

