    161225-N-PM250-025 [Image 7 of 83]

    161225-N-PM250-025

    12.25.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161225-N-PM250-025 NORFOLK (Dec. 25, 2016) Sailors eat Christmas dinner aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julie Vujevich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 00:11
    Photo ID: 3081074
    VIRIN: 161225-N-PM250-025
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 864.85 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161225-N-PM250-025 [Image 1 of 83], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    dinner
    meal
    George Washington
    mess decks
    Christmas
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    ship food

