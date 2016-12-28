Maintenance aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

161228-N-WF272-256 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 28, 2016) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman David Gaona, from Costa Mesa, Calif., conducts preservation maintenance on an elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

