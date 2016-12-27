161227-N-KP948-059

GAETA, Italy (Dec. 27, 2016) - Sailors aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) man the rails as the ship departs Gaeta, Italy, Dec. 27, 2016. Donald Cook, an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

