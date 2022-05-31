Personal Relationships and Organizational Culture Awareness: The Keys to Collaboration in Japan

To be successful in Japan, United States Forces Japan and other personnel stationed in country must make significant efforts to build interpersonal relationships and to gain a deep understanding of the organizational cultures and priorities of the Japanese units with whom they are operating.
