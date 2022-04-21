Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Employment in the Indo-Pacific Region

    04.21.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    The authors contend steps must be taken to establish a broader multilateral approach to conducting SRO. Partnering with other nations to embed personnel will increase these missions· legitimacy and send a stronger, more unified message regarding our intentions to protect our collective interests. Proactive, planned, and deliberate strike training, facilitated by SRO missions, will help the United States to more effectively compete, deter, and win against China in the future. Finally, the more effective leveraging of SRO data and enhanced distribution techniques while maintaining the competitive technological advantage is critical to our future success. Combined, these actions will undoubtedly enhance the employment of SRO missions and, in turn, maintain our position of strength in the Indo-Pacific.

    This work, Strengthening Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Employment in the Indo-Pacific Region, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

