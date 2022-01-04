Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emerging Technologies: New Threats and Growing Opportunities for South Korean Indo-Pacific Strategy

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    As strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific theater intensifies, states are more actively searching for ways strengthen their position in the great power game. Emerging technologies are at the center of this new geopolitical, geostrategic chess board, and their dual capabilities are opening new domains for the conduct of hostilities as well as cooperation. This article examines the new threat posed by emerging technologies and growing opportunities with the case of South Korea. It looks into threat perception and Seoul·s national security imperatives, and further investigates strategic motives and the goals behind South Korea·s pursuit of emerging technologies development, acquisition, and application. It argues that these emerging technologies are necessary for South Korea·s viable military strategy, and that they will likely be a positive push toward Seoul·s bigger role in integrated military strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 07:37
    Artist Dr. Hyunji Rim
    Album Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerging Technologies: New Threats and Growing Opportunities for South Korean Indo-Pacific Strategy, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell

    For Your Situational Awareness: Autonomous Systems and Constabulary Tasking

    TAGS

    Korea
    Indo-Pacific
    emerging technologies

