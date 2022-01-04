Emerging Technologies: New Threats and Growing Opportunities for South Korean Indo-Pacific Strategy

As strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific theater intensifies, states are more actively searching for ways strengthen their position in the great power game. Emerging technologies are at the center of this new geopolitical, geostrategic chess board, and their dual capabilities are opening new domains for the conduct of hostilities as well as cooperation. This article examines the new threat posed by emerging technologies and growing opportunities with the case of South Korea. It looks into threat perception and Seoul·s national security imperatives, and further investigates strategic motives and the goals behind South Korea·s pursuit of emerging technologies development, acquisition, and application. It argues that these emerging technologies are necessary for South Korea·s viable military strategy, and that they will likely be a positive push toward Seoul·s bigger role in integrated military strategy in the Indo-Pacific.
