Artificial Intelligence Technology and China’s Defense System

Artificial intelligence technologies have been developed for many years and applied in various areas. Applications of artificial intelligence exist not only in domestic surveillance but also in military uses. artificial intelligence-related topics have become even more controversial and attracted more attention where China, a nation with rapid growth in its military development, is involved. This article introduces China·s rapid artificial intelligence progress, demonstrates possible application areas of artificial intelligence technologies in China, and analyzes the likelihood for China to wage a war with its artificial intelligence technologies.