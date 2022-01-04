Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artificial Intelligence Technology and China’s Defense System

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Artificial intelligence technologies have been developed for many years and applied in various areas. Applications of artificial intelligence exist not only in domestic surveillance but also in military uses. artificial intelligence-related topics have become even more controversial and attracted more attention where China, a nation with rapid growth in its military development, is involved. This article introduces China·s rapid artificial intelligence progress, demonstrates possible application areas of artificial intelligence technologies in China, and analyzes the likelihood for China to wage a war with its artificial intelligence technologies.

