The Growing Importance of Vietnam to India’s South China Sea Policy

India has proactively engaged in the South China Sea, notably via boosting its naval presence and forging ties with Vietnam despite China·s aggression. This article analyzes relevant incentives for India·s engagement in the South China Sea, then examines the maturation of India-Vietnam bilateral cooperation in three aspects: diplomacy, economics, and defense. The joint efforts prove to be strategic as they help strengthen India-Vietnam ties given their shared concerns about China·s growing maritime coercion.
