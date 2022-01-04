Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Growing Importance of Vietnam to India’s South China Sea Policy

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    India has proactively engaged in the South China Sea, notably via boosting its naval presence and forging ties with Vietnam despite China·s aggression. This article analyzes relevant incentives for India·s engagement in the South China Sea, then examines the maturation of India-Vietnam bilateral cooperation in three aspects: diplomacy, economics, and defense. The joint efforts prove to be strategic as they help strengthen India-Vietnam ties given their shared concerns about China·s growing maritime coercion.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 16:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Dr. Huỳnh Tâm Sáng
    Album Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Year 2022
    Genre audio article
    South China Sea
    international relations
    India
    China
    Vietnam
    geopolitics

