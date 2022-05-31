Rivalry Further Afield: The Probable Consequences of Great-Power Competition in the West Asia and North Africa Region

Scenario building takes special significance in the case of great-power competition that is transpiring in the West Asia and North Africa region as immense understanding of the contemporary dynamics is essential to absorbing its contribution to the subtle nuances of global great-power competition. Consequently, the variables considered for building scenarios have been slated by most experts and strategic analysts to be highly likely to transpire, retain the potential to have most wide-ranging effects in the region, or can lead to consequences that will have a discernible impact on the global trajectory of great-power competition.